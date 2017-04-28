Three men arrested in connection with Post Office robberies

Police have arrested three men in connection with two Post Office robberies in Mansfield Woodhouse.

The men, aged 27, 27 and 31, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery and remain in police custody.

Officers were called to reports of an attempted robbery in Brown Avenue just before 11.30am on Monday, April 24, and a robbery in Station Street at 11.50am on Saturday, April 22.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers have been out on patrol in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about either of the incidents to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident numbers 259 of Monday, April 24, and 306 of Saturday, April 22, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

OTHER RELATED NEWS:

Police appeal after robbery at Mansfield Woodhouse post office

BREAKING: Robbers target second Mansfield Woodhouse Post Office in three days

Brave female staff recall ‘frightening’ robbery at Post Office in Mansfield Woodhouse

One-legged grandad stops armed robbers with his mobility scooter after they struck at Mansfield Woodhouse Post Office

Police believe post office robberies are linked