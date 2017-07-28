Three arrested following police chase in Ollerton

Have your say

Three men, believed to be armed were arrested after a stinger was deployed on a Arnold road.

In the early hours of Thursday morning (July 27), three men believed to be wearing balaclavas and armed with weapons, carried out an aggravated burglary at a house in Sheffield.

The men then made off in a car from the scene which is thought to be stolen.

Later in the afternoon, the car was spotted by a Nottinghamshire officer on the A614 near Ollerton.

Officers then deployed a stinger to bring the car to a stop in Burntstump Hill, Arnold, at around 4pm.

Exiting the car the three men were pursued by officers on foot and taken into police custody.

They remain in police custody and have been taken back to South Yorkshire for processing.