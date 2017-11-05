Three arrested after van theft

Three men have been arrested by police investigating the theft of a van in Sutton.

The Ford Transit was taken from Priestsic Road, between around 7pm on Friday and 8am on Saturday.

Officers later located it in a lock-up in Mansfield Road, Clipstone, and arrested three men, aged 34, 33 and 31, on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. All three have been released under investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate a fourth man in connection with the offence.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 211 of 4 November 2017.