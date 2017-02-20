Three arrested after pedestrian seriously hurt in Sutton crash

Three men have been arrested after a pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a crash in Sutton.

Police said the 57-year-old man today remains in a critical condition in hospital following the collision on Burn Street, Sutton, on Saturday, February 18, shortly after 7pm.

Three Sutton men arrested in connection with the collision remained in police custody this afternoon.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police have arrested three people following a serious collision in Sutton.

“Just after 7pm on Saturday, February 18, a car collided with a pedestrian on Burn Street, causing a man serious injuries.

“The 57-year-old was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, where he remains in a critical condition.

“The three men, aged 19, 28 and 36 and from Sutton, were arrested yesterday and are still in police custody.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 800 of February 18.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Older wannabe mums in Mansfield and Ashfield to miss out on free IVF

Council set for U-turn on school sibling admission policy

Man seriously hurt in Kirkby hit-and-run

