Thousands in cash stolen from festival

Thieves escaped with tens of thousands of pounds after targeting the family behind a popular Nottinghamshire music festival.

WellowFest is organised annually by David Chapelhow and his family.

However, he said that as his 21-year-old daughter was cashing up late on Saturday, July 15, someone took the money – which he estimates to be in the tens of thousands of pounds.

He said: “She is very frightened and shaken, but is otherwise unharmed.”

The family almost called off the event, held on Chapel Farm, but decided to continue, despite the blow.

He said, “We needed that money to pay our bills so we are naturally upset, but we decided to carry on anyway because we didn’t want to disappoint people.

“The weekend was absolutely amazing, we had some fantastic acts play, such as Toyah Willcox, The Blockheads and Hazel O’Connor.”

“I think it was the best festival yet. I don’t want this to be all negative.

Mr Chapelhow said that, since posting about the news on the festival’s Facebook page, he had received an overwhelming amount of support.

He said: “We’ve had so much support and so many messages from people asking what they can do to help.

“Someone very nearly ruined an incredible weekend for everyone.”

He urged people to buy tickets for his next event – a day dedicated to British icons, with bands playing tribute to The Who, David Bowie, Oasis and Blur on Saturday, September 16 – and said he hopes will help pay his bills.

Mr Chapelhow said:“Lots of our friends and guests have asked what they can do to help and we’re just asking people, if they do want to support us to buy a ticket and come and have another great time, or buy an early bird ticket for WellowFest 2018.”

Nottinghamshire Police said they have launched an investigation into the theft.

A force spokesman said: “Nottinghamshire Police were called at about 1am on July 16 to reports of a theft in Newark Road, Wellow.

“An investigation has been launched after a large sum of money was reported to have been taken following an event in the area on July 15.”

n Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.