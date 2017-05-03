Thousands flock to Newstead Abbey show to help dog rescue centre

Dog-lovers were in their element at a fun event for all the family at Newstead Abbey over the Bank Holiday weekend.

More than 3,500 people flocked to the fourth annual dog show aimed at raising funds for the Jerry Green Rescue Centre charity at Blidworth, which re-homes unwanted dogs. Organised by volunteer Cathy Robinson, the event featured various dog classes, attractions, entertainment, denonstrations, guest speakers and stalls selling everything from doggie ice-cream to canine massage treatments.