Thorntons recall their Jolly Santa on safety grounds

Thorntons is recalling its Thorntons hollow milk chocolate Jolly Santa 200g models because the product may contain a piece of plastic which could represent a safety risk

Thorntons is recalling the product detailed below:



Product: Thorntons Hollow Milk Chocolate Jolly Santa

Pack size: 200g

Barcode: 5016346234721



Batch codes: All date codes





Consumers who have purchased any of the affected products are advised not to consume them but instead to return them for an alternative product or full refund to any Thorntons store or send them to:

Post:

Thorntons Ltd.

Thornton Park

Somercotes

Alfreton,

Derbyshire,

DE55 4XJ

Telephone: 0345 121 1911 (or +44 1773 526444 if you're calling from an international number)



Email: customerservicemanager@thorntons.co.uk



Thorntons has notified Trading Standards, Environmental Health and the FSA and is working with its trade / commercial customers directly to alert them to the recall.

Thorntons regrets any inconvenience caused and offers consumers its sincere apologies.