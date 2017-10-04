Thomas enjoys activities in memory of Jessica

Twelve young adults with Down’s syndrome and heart problems headed off for a weekend of adventure thanks to funds raised in memory of one of their fellow group members.

Jessica’s Journey was set up after the death of Jessica Ruppli, who died last year.

Jessica’s friends and family took part in a fundraising walk across Yorkshire and Lancashire to pay for the trip.

Thomas Morley from Huthwaite was one of the people on the trip. Thomas, 28, has Down’s syndrome and a heart condition and joined others to spend an activity packed weekend at Mount Cook Activity Centre in Derbyshire.

Those who attended took part in canoeing sessions, high ropes, crate stacking and bush craft.

Thomas’ mum Tracey said: “All of the young people had a whale of a time.

“The weather wasn’t great but that didn’t stop them all having a great weekend.

“A lot of them hadn’t met before so it was great to see everyone leave with lots of new friends.”

Down’s Heart Group is a small national charity supporting families who have a member with Down’s syndrome and congenital heart defects.

Visit www.dhg.org.uk for more information.