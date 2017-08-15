Thieving bullies attack boys as adult eggs them on

Three young brothers are alleged to have been attacked by a gang of four bullies in an Ashfield park as an adult egged them on.

Connor Reece Stevenson 13 who has aspergers syndrome and his brothers Cody, 12 and Shane 11 are recovering after they were assaulted and robbed by the youths in Sutton Lawn on Satruday.

Their mum Amy Rogerson has hit out at an adult male who was encouraging the attack and other adults who witnessed the incident but did nothing to stop it.

Connor said they had been staying at their dad Shane Stevenson’s home when they decided to go to Sutton Lawn skate park at around 11am.

He said:”Four lads started picking on us. One of them tried to pinch my skateboard and threw it over some bushes. It was scary.”

Connor said the boys ganged up on him and rugby tackled him to the ground , punching him and kicking him to the spine.

“A man was telling them to pull my arm round to hurt me more.

“The man was just stupid , showing the lads how to do other moves to try on me. He was a full grown man.”

They then stole his glasses and his skateboard.

He said another boy grabbed brother Shane around the neck and another stole Cody’s flat cap.

They had tried to steal his back pack containing his tablet but had been unsuccessful.

Connor described the boys as aged between 10-15. He said the 10 year old was wearing a grey hoody and jeans ; another who is thought to be called Danny was wearing a blue coat. Another he described as having long hair.

The three brothers ran away and were pursued by the youths.

He said: “We just kept running back to dad’s house.”

Connor still has bruises on his spine shoulder and legs following the attack.

He says he is now scared to go out anywhere and is always looking over his shoulder in case he is picked on again.

Mum Amy Rogerson of Mansfield said: “I’m not bothered about the things that have been stolen, I’m bothered in case these boys hurt someone else.

“What makes it worse is they were being told what to do by an adult.

“I am very disappointed in the public as this happened on Sutton Lawn when the fair was on. It would have been very busy and not one adult stepped in to help a poor defenceless boy.

“When Connor was being attacked there were two teenage boys who approached and asked why he was being hurt. I would like them to come forward and help find the gang of boys.”

The family were being visited by Victim Support officers as the Chad went to press on Tuesday.

A nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Police are investigating a report of a robbery at Sutton Lawn, Station Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, at around 1.30pm on Saturday (12 August).

Anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 438 of 12 August 2017, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”