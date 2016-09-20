Thieves break into Sutton church

Thieves have vandalised a Sutton Church and stole cash after breaking into it at the weekend.

Raiders trashed the kitchen ripped out a small safe and smashed windows leaving glass scattered around the whole church.

Church member Maria Davey said the break in happened in the early hours of Sunday and was discovered when the congregation turned up for the morning service.

Maria said: “What kind of person would break into a church?

“It disgusts me we feel violated. We have had to cancel services while the police do their scenes of crime work.

“It is very upsetting.

Tresurer and secretary of the church Amanda Williams said the thieves took at least £70 in cash,

They also stole a printer, Xmas raffle prizes the committee had donated and specially made Olaf and Minion keyrings as well as semi precious stone bracelets, an expensive pair of shoes, alcohol and chocolate.

Amanda Williams said: “As much as we are gutted over the loss of these items it’s the mess and not being able to hold services that’s really upset everyone.” a printer and raffle pr

They also took a pair of very distinctive high heel court shoes with a galaxy pattern on them.

Police said they were investigating the break in at the church at the Twichel, Sutton.

Anyone with information contact police on 101, quoting crime number 16000283701.