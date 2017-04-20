'They must have been terrified': Two people rescued from Mansfield house fire

Two people and two cats were rescued following a house fire on Big Barn Lane in Mansfield in the early hours of this morning.

A neighbour said she was woken by her son who heard the flames crackling while playing video games at around 1.30am.

Police outside the front of the house on Big Barn Lane

She said: "It was awful the people were trapped in their front bedroom. They must have been terrified, I was scared and I only live a few houses away."

"The fire brigade got here really quickly though and they got them out throught the front windows."

She said she thought the fire had started in the property's conservatory at the back of the house, which was completely destroyed by the flames.

"The whole conservatory just dropped and was gone, then the flames spread to the rest of the house," she said.

The damage caused by the fire on Big Barn Lane

"It was really quick and the smoke spread to all the other houses. It was very dramatic. I could see flames coming out of the chimney,"

"We were allowed back into our homes at 6 o' clock this morning. There's soot everywhere.

Firefighters from Mansfield, Blidworth, Edwinstowe, Ashfield, Warsop and the aerial ladder platform from Chesterfield were called to the property on Big Barn Lane shortly before 1.40am.

A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "The fire was in a two-storey terrace property in a block of six houses.

"Two people and two cats were rescued from the second floor of the property."

Following the incident, firefighters would like to reinforce the message of having working smoke alarms.

For safety advice, visit www.notts-fire.gov.uk

Nottinghamshire police were in attendance at the house today.