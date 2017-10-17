Theatrical theme for Mansfield’s Christmas market

Mansfield’s annual Christmas market is set take a theatrical turn with this year’s nutcracker theme.

The festive market has been organised by Mansfield’s Business Improvement District (BID), and will offer a diverse range of entertainment for shoppers. With food and drink chalets, craft stalls, mulled wine huts and even an I Love Mansfield stand, there’s sure to be something for everyone, organisers said.

A competition will be running for guests to find five nutcracker statues placed around the town center. The winners will receive prizes and correct entries will be announced on the I Love Mansfield Facebook page.

East Midlands Performing Arts crew will also be entertaining guests with their performances.

Sue Rodgers, from Mansfield’s BID, said “This is the first themed Christmas Market that we will have had in Mansfield and we’re really excited already. The chalets will add to the festive season in Mansfield, which already has a lot to offer for shoppers.”

The market will be held in West Gate, running from Tuesday, November 20 to Sunday, December 3.