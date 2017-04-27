THE WEEKEND STARTS HERE: Ten awesome things to do in Notts this May Bank Holiday weekend

Looking for a way to entertain the family this May Bank Holiday weekend?

Here are a few ideas for you...

1. Bluebells at Hodsock Priory 2017, near Worksop

On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, visitors to the priory will be stunned by the bluebell displays that adorn the woodland paths.

There are 12 acres to discover.

Entry costs £2.50 for adults and is free for children, wheelchair users and Friends of Hodsock.

2. Gilmore and Roberts, Letwell Village Hall

Three times finalists at the BBC Folk Awards, Katriona Gilmore and Jamie Roberts have won major accolades.

Since starting in out in 2008 the pair have played some of the UK’s biggest acoustic festivals, and toured with country with folk rock legends Fairport Convention.

They will be performing in Letwell on Saturday.

For tickets call 01909 731626 or 01909 540694.

3. BBC Radio Nottingham’s Big Day Out, throughout Nottinghamshire

This Sundaya whole host of museums and tourist attractions across Nottinghamshire will offer free entry to their exhibits as part of this celebration of the county’s history and heritage, organised by BBC Radio Nottingham.

Venues taking part include -

Cresswell Crags

D.H. Lawrence Birthplace Museum

Mansfield Fire Museum

Newark Air Museum

Newstead Abbey & Park

Rufford Abbey Country Park

Southwell Minster and The Archbishop’s Palace

For a full list and further details, visit www.bbc.co.uk/radionottingham

4. Stormzy, Rock City, Nottingham

One of the rising stars of the music scene is touring to promote debut album Gang Signs and Prayer.

Stormzy will perform on Saturday. For more information and tickets, visit www.rock-city.co.uk

5. Family fun day, Shrewsbury Road Community Centre, Worksop

This Saturday between noon and 3pm activities will include a bouncy castle, slide, tombola, penalty shoot out, face painting, food and drink and music.

6. Matthew Siveter, The Crossing, Worksop

The Music at The Crossing series continues this Saturday with Matthew Siveter presenting Topsy Turvy, an evening of songs by the likes of Gilbert and Sullivan, Noel Coward, Tom Lehrer and Flanders and Swann followed by songs of musical theatre heroes and villains drawn from Les Miserables, Oklahoma, Little Shop of Horrors and more.

For tickets, call 01909 475421 or email info@musicatthecrossing.co.uk

7. Steaming Days at Papplewick Pumping Station, Ravenshead

The whole family enjoy a fascinating day out at Britain’s finest Victorian water works on one of its steaming days this Sunday or Monday.

Steaming days run from 11am to 5pm

Entry costs £8 for an adult, £6 for student or senior and £5 for a child (aged between five and 16). A family ticket (two adults and two children) costs £20.

8. Live Music, The Diamond, Sutton-in-Ashfield

Live music begins on Friday with tributes to Simple Minds and U2 with sets from Alive and Kicking and U2 +1. Entry is £6 and £7.50.

The sound of Madness takes centre stage on Saturday, as Mainly Madness present the best of the nutty boys. Entry is £7 and £8.50

Finally, on Sunday there is A Tribute To The Foo Fighters. Entry is £4 and £5.

For more see www.thediamonduk.com

9. Pikes and Plunder - Civil War Festival, National Civil War Centre, Newark

‌Hundreds of civil war re-enactors will descend upon Newark this weekend, taking spectators back to the turbulent Seventeenth Century.

The Pikes and Plunder Civil War Festival will take place on Sunday and Monday, with more than a dozen regiments taking part alongside two artillery companies, a baggage train and scores of living history exponents.

Admission to events at the castle and sconce is free. Events at National Civil War Centre are free with standard admission.

See www.nationalcivilwarcentre.com for more details.

10. Oasish, One Call Stadium, Mansfield

Come and see Europe’s leading tribute to Oasis, re-creating the looks, sound and attitude of the originals this Saturday.

They will be accurately re-creating all of the biggest hits from arguably the biggest British band since The Beatles. You can expect a performance featuring hits galore.