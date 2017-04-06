THE WEEKEND STARTS HERE: Ten amazing things to do in Notts

Here’s our weekly round-up of some of the best events taking place in Nottinghamshire this weekend.

Don’t forget to send in details of your next big bash and it might feature in next week’s guide.

1. Easter Egg Hunt, Rufford Country Park

Rufford Country Park until Monday, April 17, between 10.30am and 3.30pm.

Hunt for the Easter bunny’s hidden Easter eggs around the gardens. Find them including the secret golden egg and claim a reward. Cost £1.

2. Health and wellbeing activities, Mansfield

Mansfield Museum until April 8.

There’s still time to benefit from a range of free health and wellbeing activities.

The museum’s first Health and Wellbeing Festival runs until Saturday and is designed to improve visitors’ quality of life.

For more, you can call the box office on 01623 633133 or go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

3. Steam powered big draw exhibition, Mansfield

Mansfield Library is hosting the Steam Powered Big Draw Exhibition until Monday, April 17. It is free to visit.

Artwork with a scientific theme by people of all ages from all across the county will be displayed.

4. In Flux, Nottingham

Neville Studio, Nottingham Playhouse, April 8.

This free performance interweaves three monologues - the history of the secretive Sykes-Picot agreement of 1916 which led to the creation of Iraq, the story of a woman whose sisters all live in one nation and yet find themselves in four different countriesa and a young man’s account of how he escaped the war in Syria to travel to Nottingham.

See www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/whats-on/spoken-word/in-flux/

5. The Straw’s Apprentice, Worksop

Mr Straw’s House, in Worksop, is hosting tours from now until April 8, then between April 11 and 15 on which visitors are invited to keep an eye out for the certain items. Afterwards, youngsters can learn what it’s like to be a grocer.

Meet at the reception at Warwick Villa.

Places must be booked in advance by calling 01909 482 380.

The event costs £2 plus the standard admission price. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/mr-straws-house for more.

6. Three, Nottingham

Djanogly Theatre, Nottingham, April 9, 3pm.

Three singing actors weave together famous tales, which all feature the elusive number three. Brought to life with a flurry of original sing-a-long songs, live music and brilliantly inventive storytelling, the flamboyant players burst from their wagon of forgotten fables to re-tell the stories of Rumpelstiltskin, Goldilocks and Grimms’ Three Wanderers as never before.

See www.lakesidearts.org.uk

7. Easter Trail, Sherwood Forest

Sherwood Forest Country Park from 11am to 3pm until Monday, April 17.

Follow this trail and discover fascinating facts about Sherwood Forest and Robin Hood. If you complete all the clues you could win a reward.

£1 per trail leaflet. Booking not required.

8. The Curious Incident of the Dog In The Night-Time, Nottingham

Nottingham Theatre Royal until April 15.

The National Theatre’s highly acclaimed production makes a welcome return to the Nottingham Theatre Royal. It played to packed houses on its first visit.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is adapted from Mark Haddon’s best-selling book by Simon Stephens and directed by Marianne Elliott.

Call the box office for ticket and performance details on 0115 9895555.

9. Spring Holiday Craft Sessions, Creswell Crags

Creswell Crags near Worksop between 11am and 3pm until April 13.

Spring-themed crafts will be priced between £3 and £5 and will usually run from 11am until 3pm.

See www.creswell-crags.org.uk for more.

10. Black Cadillacs

St Joseph’s Social Club, High Pavement, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Friday, April 7. Doors open 7pm.

Enjoy a set from this rock and roll band, plus the Classic Gold Disco.

Call 01623 552387 for more.