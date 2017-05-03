THE WEEKEND STARTS HERE: Ten amazing thing to do in Notts this weekend...

Stuck for ways to entertain yourself and your family this weekend?

Here is our list of ten awesome things going on in Nottinghamshire over the next few days...

Think we should give your event a mention? Email newsdesk@chad.co.uk

1. Creswell Crags Fairy Trail

As part of the Chesterfield Walking Festival visitors to the historic crags dressed in their best fairy or elf attire and join our walking group on an enchanted walk around the limestone gorge.

The walk will take place between 10am and noon this Saturday, May 6, and is free.

For more, call 01909 720378.

2. The King Is Back, Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Ben Portsmouth is Elvis Presley in this celebration of the King’s greatest hits this Saturday, May 6.

Internationally renowned as one of the best Elvis tribute artists in the world, Ben won the 2012 Worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contest in Memphis.

For tickets call 0115 9895555 or visit http://bit.ly/2qazrL1

3. Walkabout Clumber, Clumber Park

These designated health walk on Sunday, May 7, can range from 10 minutes to 90 minutes long. Children and dogs on leads are welcome.

Start 10:30. End 12:00. Meet at the Clock Tower located within the main facilities at 10.30am. The walks end at noon.

For more information, call 01909 544917.

4. Reenie’s Rockettes and Bootleg Counterfeit Sweet, The Diamond, Sutton

More live entertainment at the popular venue begins on Friday, May 5, with a night of burlesque from the returning Reenie’s Rockettes. Tickets are £6.

Live music is back on Saturday, May 6, with Bootleg Counterfeit Sweet taking you back to the glam-rock era with all the classic Sweet hits. Tickets are £7 and £8.50.

For more, visit www.thediamonduk.com

5. Mr Zacoor’s Magic Toy Shop, Nottingham Theatre Royal

Blunderbus Theatre Company presents an afternoon of music, puppetry and storytelling with this magical fairytale for youngsters aged three and up about Charlie Hubble - a little boy who dreams of becoming a world-class magician.

Performances are at 11.30am and 3.30pm this Saturday, May 6, and prices range from £10 to £12.

For more information, or to book tickets, call 0115 989 5555.

6. Grease - A Musical Murder Mystery, Ye Old Bell, Barnby Moor

This Friday, May 5, tragedy strikes the Rydell High summer prom as Cha Cha DiGregorio is murdered on the dance floor! Come and sing along to all your favourite Grease tunes while the case is solved.

Tickets cost £29 and include a two course hot buffet, followed by a disco until late.

Call 01777 705121 for tickets.

7. Storyhullabaloo, Edwinstowe Library

This free event aimed at the under fives takes place between 2pm and 2.30pm every Friday during term time.

Youngsters can enjoy stories, songs and all sorts of fun.

8. Bob Dylan and his Band, Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

The legendary singer-songwriter and voice of a generation, who can now also add being a Nobel Prize winner to his CV, has journeyed down Highway 61 and is back in the UK with his band this month for a new series of highly anticipated new live shows.

He will perform in Nottingham this Friday, May 5.

For tickets, call 0843 3733000 or visit http://bit.ly/1NRBBSt

9. Northern Soul, Kelham Hall, Newark

Prepare to dance your socks off as this evening of Northern Soul and Motown starts at 7.30pm this Friday, May 5, and doesn’t stop until 12.30pm the following day!

Tickets cost £5 for early birds and £8 on the door,

See www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/349472

10. Local History Fair, Mansfield Central Library

Head on down to the library this Sunday, May 7, between 11am and 3pm for family fun with craft demonstrations, local history displays and children’s activities. There will also be a chance to meet the animals from White Post Farm and see traditional Morris dancing by Rattlejag Morris.