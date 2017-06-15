THE WEEKEND STARTS HERE: 10 awesome things to do in Notts

The weekend has nearly landed - and what better way to kick off the fun than by checking out our indispensable guide to the best things to do across Nottinghamshire?

We’ve scoured the theatres, gig venues and event listings to produce our top ten below. However, if you think your event beats them all then why not leave the details in our comments box below. And don’t forget to send in details of your next big bash and it might feature in next week’s guide.

1. Mr Fips Wonder Circus, Recreation Ground, Worksop

The circus is back in town with an entertaining show for all the family until Sunday, June 18.

Featuring beautiful girls in the air, funny clowns on the ground, break dancing acrobats, beauty and the beast, Miss Lola and her loveable ponies and the amazing transforming robot car.

And the whole show is topped off with whip cracking, foot stomping gun toting western spectacular with cowboys, Indians and a whole lot more.

And there is even a local link as Charlie the clown was born Worksop’s twin town, Garbsen in Germany.

For tickets call 07719 877422.

2. Summer Showcase, Mansfield Palace Theatre

Funky Studios present their Summer Showcase at 7.30pm on Friday, June 16. The show is not to be missed, filled with a variety of musical theatre, singing, dancing, acting and contemporary music.

Call the box office on 01623 633133 for details.

3. Bassetlaw Children’s Day Celebration, The Canch, Worksop

This family-friendly day on Saturday, June 17, will be full of activities to keep youngsters entertained.

Between 11am and 4pm there will be archerym a magician, football, face painting and a dance show from Donna Pressley Dance Academy to name a few attractions.

Entry is free and many activities are free.

4. Ladies’ Day, Acorn Theatre, Worksop

Acorn Productions present this smart comedy about four women from a Hull fish factory who swap hairnets and wellies for glamour and a day at Royal Ascot during the year the meeting came to York – and have a day at the races they won’t forget in a hurry. Being performed until Saturday, June 17.

For tickets, call 01509 501817.

5. Saturday Cycleabout, Clumber Park

Meeting at the cycle hire centre in Clumber Park at 10.30am on Saturday, June 17, you will follow a route, which lasts about an hour. Suitable for all ages, you can bring your own bike or hire one for £3.

The event is free, however normal Clumber park charges will apply.

6. Romeo and Juliet, Thoresby Park

This performance on the lawns of Thoresby Park on Sunday, June 18, at 3pm is a ‘Mod and Rockers’ take on the classic Shakespearean tale of doomed love.

Tickets cost £17 for adults, £15 for concessions, £12 for under 16s and £50 for a family ticket (two adults and two children).

To book tickets, call 01623 822009.

7. Foodie-Fest 2017, Southwell Racecourse

A mouthwatering selection of the best food and drink the region will be on offer at this foodie heaven on Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18, between 10am and 5pm.

Entry costs £6 in advance or £7.50 at the entrance. Accompanied under 16s go free.

For further information and tickets, visit the Foodie-Fest website



8. Metallicish, The Black Market Venue, Market Warsop

Witness this top tribute to the mighty Metallica this Saturday, June 17. Entry is £5. At the same venue, on Friday, June 16, you can see covers band Identity Crisis, performing for the first time at the Black Market.

Go to the Black Market Venue website for details.

9. Man Cave Day, Creswell Crags

Dad’s go free this Fathers’ Day - Sunday, June 18 - at Creswell Crags and dads can get a free cave tour.

Booking is essential by visiting the Creswell Crags website



10. Be Curious, Be Inspired: Cabinet of Curiosity Tour 2017, Mansfield Market Place

As part of Sinfonia Viva’s Cabinet of Curiosity Tour 2017 there will be a curious-looking inflatable purple dome in on the Market Place this Friday and Satuday between 10am and 9pm giving people of all ages the opportunity to get in touch with their musical side.

For more information, visit the Inspire website