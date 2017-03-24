Tesco to cut petrol and diesel prices by 2p ahead of Mother’s Day

Tesco is to cut the cost of petrol and diesel by two pence per litre at all of its petrol stations this afternoon, Friday March 24.

Tesco’s network of 500 filling stations is the largest of all UK supermarkets and the drop means millions of motorists across the country can save ahead of Mother’s Day this weekend.

Peter Cattell, Fuel Director for Tesco said: “We know many of our customers will be driving to spend time with their mothers this Sunday. So to provide a little extra help we’re cutting the cost of petrol and diesel by two pence per litre at all of our 500 filling stations.”