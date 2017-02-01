Tension at Rainworth meeting to discuss gypsy plan

Tempers were high as hundreds gathered at Rainworth Miner’s Welfare social club to discuss a proposed Gypsy caravan site off Churchfield Lane.

Plans for nine caravan pitches, with space for 18 caravans, submitted to Newark and Sherwood district Council, have left many residents fuming.

The public meeting of Rainworth Against Inappropriate Development descended into allegations being thrown at developers, residents and even council officers.

Owner of the site Aaron Smith even rejected an offer made by some residents to buying the land from him for £10,000, stating: "This is a personal matter now.”

Rainworth Councillor and planning committee member Linda Tift fielded questions from the public.

There are said to be plenty of available pitches in the district and Coun Tift admitted that Rainworth was not allocated as a priority area to provide new pitches.

She said: “This is not a gypsy traveller area, it’s not in the allocation but that’s not to say it can never be.”

There were jeers from the crowd as Coun Tift played down resident’s concern for safety.

She said: “That is a matter of conjecture – we don’t know if you’re at risk, do we. Why do you feel that you’re at risk from Gypsy families?”

The site owner from Leicestershire, who describes himself as the only gypsy planning consultant in the country, also faced questions over a former conviction at his land in Enderby.

On November 26, Leicester Magistrates’ Court ordered him to comply with a community protection notice and fined him£2,500 after complaints about the condition of his land off Beggars Lane, which was dumped with ‘scattered rubble and several abandoned heavy goods vehicles, one of which was burnt out, spray painted and highly visible to passers-by'.

However, Mr Smith claimed the items had been dumped on his land by 'other persons unknown'.