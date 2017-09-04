Teenage girl missing from Sutton

A teenage girl has gone missing from Sutton.

Officers are concerned for the safety of Katie Cooper, 14, who was last seen in the area at around 4.30pm yesterday.

Katie is white, of a slim build, 5ft 4in and has long, straight brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black vest top tied in the middle at the front, light blue skinny jeans, a black leather jacket and white Adidas trainers.

If you have seen Katie or know where she might be, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 842 of September 3.