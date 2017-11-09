Syrian refugee honoured in student awards

A Mansfield teaching assistant and former Syrian refugee has spoken about his pride at achieving success in a national competition.

Fahd Saleh recently returned to West Nottinghamshire College, Mansfield, to receive a certificate after being highly commended in the adult learner category of the Association of Colleges (AoC) Student of the Year Awards.

It was presented by his former sport and coaching tutor, Rachael Evans, who nominated the 32-year-old for his “inspirational” approach towards his studies.

Fahd – a former professional goalkeeper, who represented Syria’s national football team – enrolled at the college in September 2016 after being resettled in Mansfield with his wife and young family the previous December.

Despite struggling with the language, Fahd successfully achieved an NVQ in activity leadership in June this year and is now working as a teaching assistant at Queen Elizabeth’s Academy, Mansfield.

Fahd said: “I am very proud of myself because, before I came to the UK, I didn’t know any English words but now my English is improving. Because of that, I think I can work even harder and improve more, and I will do other things in the future.”