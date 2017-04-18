Sutton youngster become star of real life Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

A Sutton youngster had his Easter dreams come true after becoming the star of a real life Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Five-year-old Charlie Wakelin was treated to a behind-the-scenes tour of the Asda chocolate factory after he wrote to supermarket bosses claiming to be the world’s biggest fan of their Easter eggs.

Upon receiving the “cute” letter, the company decided to give Charlie a tour of their Easter egg factory in Birmingham with his grandfather, Alan.

His mum, Jane Munks, said Charlie loves Easter eggs and talks about them all the time – and joked that it might be because he shares the same name as the character in the famous film where a youngster called Charlie visits Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.