Sutton woman housed 30 dogs, cats and parrots in “filthy crates”

A Sutton woman who housed animals in crates “in varying states of filth and poor health” has admitted failing to look after 30 dogs, two cats and two parrots.

Margaret Greaves, aged 64, of Rookery Lane, changed her plea at Mansfield Magistrates Court today (Tuesday), at the start of a three-day trial, after denying ten charges of animal cruelty, in October last year.

RSPCA officers conducted a search of her farm, on April 6, last year, after reports that dogs were being kept in crates, said prosecutor Neil Fawcett.

A “large number” of dogs were found in crates, some stored in the back of a van, and others in a van driven by Greaves, who arrived halfway through the search.

The animals were in “varying states of filth and poor health”, said Mr Fawcett.

Greaves admitted failing to ensure that 30 dogs, two cats and two African grey parrots for which she was responsible had enough fresh drinking water, and that 28 dogs and two parrots didn’t have a suitable environment or their needs met so they were able to survive, on or before April 6, 2016.

She also admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a Cocker Spaniel, called Bobby, by failing to provide proper car for ear and dental disease, and by failing to provide a proper environment for him, between February 6, and April 6, 2016.

And between March 23, and April 6, 2016, she caused unnecessary suffering to a Labrador called Shadow, by failing to provide necessary care and attention for a skin disease, and between March 10, and April 6, 2016, to a Collie cross, called Billy, by failing to provide care for his conjunctivitis.

District Judge Tim Spruce called for probation reports before sentencing.