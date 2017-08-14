SUTTON WETHERSPOON ASSAULT UPDATE: Man in ‘serious but stable’ condition

A 25-year-old Sutton man who was savagely beaten in a Wetherspoon’s pub last week is now in a ‘serious but stable’ condition in hospital, police have confirmed.

The assault, which happened at The Picture House pub, on the junction of Forest Street and Fox Street in the town, saw the victim resuscitated by paramedics at the scene.

The incident happened on Thursday, August 10, at 11,25pm.

He was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre with serious injuries following the incident.

Police have said the four men, one aged 34, one aged 27 and two aged 24, who were brought in for questioning have now been released under investigation.