Sutton teenager goes missing

Nottinghamshire police are concerned for the safety of a missing Sutton schoolgirl.

Caitlin, 14, left her home on Saturday September 2 at around 6.40pm. She is known to frequent the Skegby, Stanton Hill and Mansfield town centre areas.

Police are urging anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to get in touch.

Caitlin is described as white, 5’4 foot inches, medium build, long brown hair that was tied up in a bun, wearing a blue bomber jacket, grey top and black jeans.

If you see Caitlin or you have any information on her whereabouts call 101 quoting incident 761 of 2 September 2017.