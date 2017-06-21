Sutton’s newest care home welcomed MP at open day

Sutton’s newest care home, welcomed MP Gloria DePiero to help celebrate National Care Home Open Day.

Kingfisher Court, which opened in April, saw the staff and management in brightly coloured 1970s fancy dress and they got involved with the residents’ activities including, various stalls, games, a charity raffle and a dementia ‘Bake Off’ competition.

There was live music for everyone to enjoy, dancing and a wonderful selection of 1970s themed food created by Head Chef, Thila White.

And children from Hillocks Primary School helped judge the ‘Bake Off’ competition.

Gloria said: “It was lovely to meet the staff and residents at Kingfisher Court and to see what a fantastic set up they have there.

“I was so impressed with the facilities and it was great to hear from the owner that his staff are employed on proper full or part time contracts and not the zero hours contracts that too many employers now use.”