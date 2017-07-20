Sutton pub open despite car ploughing into wall

The new landlord of a Sutton pub has said it is still open for business, despite damage from a car ploughing into a wall.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after four were injured when a car smashed through a wall at the Staff of Life, West End on Sunday July 2.

New landlord Michael Stapleton-Green said the pub is “open for business ” despite the damage.

“I’m not sure people realise because of the boards up outside, but we are operating as usual.”

Mr Stapleton-Green said he had taken over the pub, just three days after the incident.

“It was a bit of a shock, he said: “It happened on the Sunday and we took over on the Tuesday.”

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following the incident.

Four other people, thought to be inside the pub at the time of the collision, were treated at Kings Mill Hospital for injuries not thought to be serious.

It is understood a family was sitting at a table next to the window and their table was pushed into the middle of the bar by the car’s impact.

The remaining pub visitors were safely evacuated by staff, the establishment was closed to allow for an assessment of the damage to take place.

Nottinghamshire Police said the man had been ‘released under investigation’.

Dramatic pictures were posted on the Spotted: Kirkby in Ashfield Facebook page, showed tables and chairs wrecked outside the pub and the front of the car protruding through the wall and into a couch.