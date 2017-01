A Sutton man who used “excessive force” in an assault has been jailed for four months.

Charlie Burns Marriot, 22, of Hardwick Lane, admitted assault by beating when he appeared before magistrates in Nottingham, on December 26.

The court heard the attack happened at Low Street, Sutton, on December 23.

Marriott was sent to prison for 16 weeks because the offence was committed while he was on licence and he had a bad record for similar offences.