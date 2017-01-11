Sutton drug dealer jailed for two years

A 59-year-old man has been jailed for two years for possessing a Class B drug with intent to supply in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Ian Ray pleaded guilty to possessing amphetamine with intent to supply at his home in Twitchell View on 6 July 2016.

Nottingham Crown Court heard today (Wednesday 11 January) that police had stopped two people at the block of flats where Ray lived.

One of them was found in possession of a bag of white powder which he told officers he had bought from Ray.

The other person, who was seen leaving Ray’s address, told police she had also bought drugs from Ray.

When officers searched Ray’s address they found a large amount of white paste and arrested him on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply.

The quantity of amphetamine was in the region of 360g, with an estimated value of just over £3,000.

Police also seized other items from Ray’s address including cash and a set of scales.

When he was interviewed by police Ray denied dealing any drugs and said he was bagging up the amphetamine for someone but wouldn’t say who.

Ray was sentenced to two years in prison for one count of possessing amphetamine and received a concurrent sentence of 12 months for a second count of supplying amphetamine.

Speaking after the sentencing Sergeant Gavin Berry, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Ray’s conviction serves as a warning to other individuals involved in drug crime that they will be brought to justice.

“Nottinghamshire Police is committed to robustly investigating drug crime. We rely on members of the public to be our eyes and ears to help tackle the problems that drugs cause in our communities. If you believe someone you know may be involved in the dealing or production of drugs you can let us know by calling 101.”