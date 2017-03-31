Sutton Community Academy wins award after making the UK’s top 20%

A proud school in Sutton has landed a national award for its exceptional academic performance in 2016.

Sutton Community Academy is in the top 20 per cent of schools across the country for progress at the end of key stage four, which covers GCSEs and other exams for pupils aged between 14 and 16 in years ten and 11.

Last year, the academy achieved a progress score of eight, which is 0.31 above the national average. And in recognition of this, it is to receive an educational outcomes award from the Schools, Students and Teachers network (SSAT).

Principal Tim Croft said: “I am so proud that the significant achievement made by the pupils and staff has been recognised by this award. Our outstanding results reflect our commitment and capability in providing the best education.

“The academy continues to improve and this award represents one of the ways in which we help our pupils to reach their full potential and to be the best they can be.”

The school, which has about 900 students, will receive the award at a regional celebration event with SSAT aimed at highlighting the work of high-achieving, improving and innovating schools and teachers.

It comes only five months after Sutton Community’s first Ofsted rating of ‘Good’, which also included ‘Outstanding’ elements in the areas of leadership and personal development, behaviour and welfare.

The school is part of the not-for-profit Academy Transformation Trust, whose boss, Ian Cleland, said: “Achieving this nationally recognised award supports the Ofsted report, which showed that pupils are making progress well above expectations.

“Youngsters at Sutton Community Academy have an excellent education within an educational setting that is second to none. The trust is extremely proud to have the academy as part of its network. Well done to Tim Croft and his team. The award is very well deserved.”

Sue Williamson, chief executive at SSAT, said: “This award recognises the professionalism and commitment of the leaders, teachers and students at Sutton Community Academy. We know how hard the teachers work to ensure the success of every child.”