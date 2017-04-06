Sutton church bingo-caller attacked two sisters in pub scrap

A Sutton church bingo-caller attacked two sisters during a booze-fuelled fracas at the Nag’s Head pub, a court heard.

Rebecca Ryan grabbed one sister by the hair in the pub toilets, and scratched and hit another outside on Low Street, in the early hours of January 8.

“The defendant grabbed hold of her hair, wound it around her hand and slammed her into the toilet cubicles,” said Joanne Reynolds, prosecuting.

Outside, she said Ryan “made a beeline” towards the other victim and “jumped on her back, forcing her to the floor.”

She grabbed, scratched and hit the woman’s face, causing bruising, red marks and scratches, said Ms Reynolds.

Ryan, 27, of Aspley Road, admitted two counts of assault when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said: “It was admitted by everyone that they had been drinking heavily.

“Words were exchanged and she accepts that her behaviour escalated.

“There were so many people involved in this incident it’s unclear who did what.”

She said Ryan, a single mum, volunteered two evenings a week as a bingo caller at St Joseph’s social club.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe told her: “This is a disgraceful incident. How would you feel if your daughter witnessed an incident like this?”

Ryan said: “I would be fuming.”

“It will be necessary for the OAPs to get a new bingo caller,” said the district judge, and gave her a six week curfew, from 9pm to 6am.

Ryan must also pay £75 compensation to each of her victims, and court costs of £85 with an £85 victim surcharge.