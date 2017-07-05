SUTTON ATTEMPTED ROBBERY: Do you recognise this teenage boy?

Police have released images of a teenage boy they want to speak to after an attempted robbery in Sutton.

A man was left needing stitches to his face following the incident near the Travellers Rest pub in Huthwaite Road.

The 50-year-old was approached by two youths on pushbikes.

One of them struck his face causing a wound to his eye and demanded money but the victim carried on walking and they left empty-handed.

The person in the pictures is described as white and aged around 16 to 19.

The incident happened at around 6am on Saturday, April 8, but police have only just released the images today.

If you recognise him or have any information which could help the police investigation, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 143 of April 8.