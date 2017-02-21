Suspect bailed after teen dies in South Normanton hit and run

Police have bailed a man who was arrested after a teenage boy died in a crash in South Normanton.
Police were called to Fordbridge Lane just before 8pm on Sunday to reports that a 14-year-old boy on a scooter had been in collision with a black Ford Fusion.
A 27-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene and being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.
A Derbyshire police spokesman said this morning: "The man has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
"The 14-year-old has not yet been formally identified."
Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference 17000073193.
Almost Done!
Registering with Mansfield and Ashfield Chad means you're ok with our terms and conditions.