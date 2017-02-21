Suspect bailed after teen dies in South Normanton hit and run

Police have bailed a man who was arrested after a teenage boy died in a crash in South Normanton.

Police were called to Fordbridge Lane just before 8pm on Sunday to reports that a 14-year-old boy on a scooter had been in collision with a black Ford Fusion.

A 27-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene and being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said this morning: "The man has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

"The 14-year-old has not yet been formally identified."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference 17000073193.