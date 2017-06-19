Surgeon from Ravenshead honoured by Queen

A surgeon from Ravenshead who set up an international training programme said he was “completely humbled and honoured” to be made an OBE.

Muhammad Shahed Quraishi, a consultant ear, nose and throat surgeon was recognised in the Queen’s birthday honours for services to the NHS and medical education.

Mr Quraishi, who is known as Q by his colleagues at Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital and Doncaster Royal Infirmary said: “I am completely humbled and honoured to be made an OBE.

“However, I have to say this is a team award.

“I am grateful for the support of everybody at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust – this is a great recognition of the trust’s commitment to providing high-quality training and patient care.

“I am very thankful to all those who were responsible for my receiving this great honour and friends and mentors who have written citations in my support and encouraged me throughout my career.”

Mr Quraishi has worked for the NHS for 30 years, including 16 years at the Doncaster trust, where he has helped develop trainee surgeons across the world through his innovative ENT Masterclass programme and journal.

The married father-of-two said: “Due to the overwhelming national and international demand, within a couple of years we built up a two-year waiting list for our courses.

“These classes rely on the goodwill of an international volunteer faculty from Sydney to New York, consisting of some of the worlds’ leading ENT surgeons who not only teach, but pay for their own tickets and expenses.

“Over the years we have provided more than £5 million worth of educational resources free at the point of delivery to trainees.

“My former boss always used to say ‘there are enough well-meaning people around, you just have to find them’ – it turns out he was right.””

Richard Parker, trust chief executive, said “We are all absolutely delighted and proud of Mr Quraishi, and the award is absolutely well deserved.

“Not only is he an excellent surgeon, his contribution in the training and educational field is outstanding.

“His ability to inspire others internationally, to support ENT training and education I believe is unique and has touched countless colleagues, trainees and patients.