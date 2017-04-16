Support needed for eggs-traordinary Ashfield woman

An Ashfield woman is looking for support from local residents after being nominated as a ‘good egg’ of the community in a competition.

Diane Wombwell was nominated by her daughter in a competition run by Farmhouse Inns pub restaurant, Kings Mill Farm.

The Kings Mill Farm, on Kings Mill Road, asked people in Ashfield to nominate family members who are always there for others and never shy away from offering a helping hand, for the chance to win their loved one a £500 cash prize and family meal.

Diane has been selected as one of five finalists across the country as someone who goes above and beyond for her family and friends.

Melanie Dean, who nominated Diane, said: “My mum really is the good egg of our family and is always putting others before herself. From making the dinner after work, to always being my shoulder to cry on when I need advice, she’s always on hand to help.

“She doesn’t realise it’s all the little things she does for the whole family that make all the difference. I love her so much and just want to show her how much she is appreciated - we’d all be lost without her!”

Now Diane needs votes from people in the local community in order to be crowned the nation’s ‘good egg’.

Laura Hattersley, general manager at Kings Mill Farm, said: “We had hundreds of entries for our Good Egg Hunt from all over the UK, but Diane really stood out as someone who deserves an Easter treat.

“We want to see an Ashfield winner, so hope people support Diane to win this egg-cellent prize!”

Speaking about becoming a finalist, Diane said: “It was a wonderful surprise when I heard Melanie had nominated me – I didn’t know what to say! I never thought I would be recognised like this for doing my job as a mum, but I truly am flattered and would love to win the competition and spend the money on a weekend away with my lovely daughter.”

Kings Mill Farm is asking guests to visit http://www.farmhouseinns.co.uk/good-egg-hunt-finalists to vote for Diane before Monday April 17.