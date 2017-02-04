Sunny weekend ahead for Nottinghamshire

Expect some calm weather and sun breaking through clouds this weekend.

The Met Office has forecast a largely dry weekend with broken cloud and some frost today (Saturday, February 4).

After early showers clear, expect dry and increasingly sunny conditions with a light southwesterly breeze and a maximum temperature of seven degrees centigrade.

Later tonight clear skies turn to some freezing fog as temperatures dip below zero, and a few showers before dawn on Sunday.

Into tomorrow some early fog and isolated light showers but most areas staying dry with brighter spells developing later.

