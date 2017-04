Here is the weather forecast for today (Sunday, April 9).

A chilly start in rural parts with any early mist soon dispersing. Otherwise a sunny and very warm day.

Cloud amounts may start to increase from the northwest by the early evening. Maximum Temperature 23C.

Cloud amounts increasing through the evening but most parts staying dry with just the odd spot of rain possible.

Turning chilly overnight with variable amounts of cloud and clear spells. Minimum Temperature 5C.