Sunny and very warm

Here is the weather forecast for today (Saturday, April 8),

A chilly start, but with any early cloud or mist patches soon burning away.

A day of largely unbroken sunshine and light winds follows.

Turning very warm for most, although feeling cooler along the coast where an onshore breeze develops.

Maximum Temperature 20C.

With clear skies, and light winds, temperatures will fall quite readily into the evening leading to another chilly night.

Any mist or fog patches, while possible, will remain very localised.

Minimum Temperature 5C.