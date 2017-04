Kind-hearted Kirstie Dodsley from Selston hit the ground running as she took on 26.2 miles in the London Marathon in aid of Asthma UK.

Kirstie took on the challenge because she was diagnosed with asthma when she was 19, and her daughter George also has asthma.

Kirstie wanted to complete the marathon to help asthma UK continue to fund world-class research towards finding a cure for asthma.