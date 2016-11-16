Students told how using mobile phones and internet can lead to digital careers

Mobile apps, social media and the internet are all part of the everyday lives of youngsters in the Mansfield area -- thanks to the digital revolution.

But now, students at one school have been urged to think digital not only when choosing their hobbies but also their future careers.

For a successful event, aimed at inspiring the pupils to work in the digital industries, was held at The Dukeries Academy in Ollerton.

The academy joined forces with Impression, a digital marketing agency based in Nottingham, to stage the event as part of the British Interactive Media Association’s (BIMA) nationwide Digital Day, now in its fourth year.

The idea was to raise awareness of the golden opportunities available for young people in digital by linking them with industry professionals.

Impression team members visited 16 Dukeries students, aged between 11 and 16, to introduce them to the digital industries through fun games and presentations. They then worked with them to create entries for a national competition by designing digital solutions to a range of society problems.

Laren Wilson, of Impression, said: “Digital technology and the internet are a big part of our lives. We all use our mobile phones and spend our free time on social media. But it’s important that young people know they could forge a career in these areas and what sort of roles exist. Digital Day was a fantastic opportunity to help promote this.”

Jacqui Ferris, assistant principal at The Dukeries, said: “We were thrilled to work with Impression and provide our students with a genuine insight into future careers. We place great importance on state-of-the-art technology, so we were excited to hold this event in our unique learning space, the Innovation Room.”

The chairman of BIMA, Andy Graham, said the main aim of the day was to give youngsters “hands-on experience in conceiving and designing interactive projects using mediums such as mobile phones and social media”.

It was certainly well received by the students themselves, one of whom said: “The day created an innovative atmosphere and opened lots of doors.”