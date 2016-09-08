Students in the money thanks to generous MP

Ashfield MP Gloria De Piero has handed over thousands of pounds to help students from her constituency pay their way at university.

MPs were awarded a 10 per cent pay rise last year – but Ms De Piero has vowed to only take 1 per cent, in line with other public sector workers.

The Labour MP has instead donated the rest of the cash to students from each school or college in her constituency who have accepted a place to study at university and who would previously have been eligible for a maintenance grant.

Ms De Piero said:“Because I fundamentally disagreed with the large pay rise awarded to MPs, I promised I would use this cash to help some deserving local students.

“I really enjoyed meeting these outstanding young people to give them a welcome reward for their hard work.”

The seven fortunate students, all aged 18 from schools in Ashfield include Sydney Alexander from Ashfield School, who is going to university in London to study politics and will use the money for books and accommodation.

Sydney said: “This money will help me out with my accommodation as living costs are so expensive and would like to thank Ms De Piero for giving us all of this money.”

Lauren Bromley, from Quarrydale School, is going to Nottingham Trent University to study primary education.

She said the cash will help her with travel costs.

Callum Gilder, from Ashfield School, is going to Nottingham Trent to study computer science.

He said he plans to spend his money on taking his piano grades.

Sutton Community Academy student Tiggy Stickley is going to Queen Mary University in London to study chemistry and will spend the donation on accommodation.

Sophia Parvaiz, from West Nottinghamshire College, is going to Trent University to study pharmacy.

She said she will use the money on travel costs.

Fellow college pupil Megan Lowbridge plans to study applied social science at Sheffield Hallam University and will spend the money on living costs.

And Cameron Sidhu, who studied at Hall Park Academy, received a cheque from Ms De Piero to help toward the cost of his first year at Nottingham University studying physics.

Speaking after last year’s pay rise, Ms De Piero said: “When IPSA, the independent body that decides how much MPs get paid, pushed ahead with the 10 per cent rise, I said I would take a 1 per cent rise in line with other public sector workers and I’ve stuck to my word.

“I’m giving away the rest – which is £347.13 a month or £4,165.56 a year – to schools that have sixth forms and further education colleges in Ashfield and Eastwood.“