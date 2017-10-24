Strong support for multi-million pound retail plans in Bolsover

Around 250 people have attended a public exhibition on multi-million pound plans for a new retail development in Bolsover and more than 90 per cent of respondents have expressed their support.

As reported earlier this month, Rothstone Estates wants to build a mid-sized foodstore and four smaller units on the site of Sherwood Lodge where Bolsover District Council’s offices used to be based.

The stores could open as soon as 2019 and would create up to 200 new full and part-time jobs with around 50 roles available during construction.

Mark Rothery, managing director of Rothstone Estates said: "It's clear from our conversations at the exhibition that people want to see the site come back into use while providing an enhanced, yet complementary, retail offer in the town.

"Responses are beginning to come in and we’re delighted with the positive feedback so far.

"We've received really useful comments on the proposals and will review these to ensure that people's comments are taken on board where possible.

"Therefore, it's important that we get as much feedback as possible, so we'd like to encourage residents to return the cards and give us their views on the scheme."

Consultations will continue while Rothstone Estates prepares a planning application which will be submitted to Bolsover District Council in the next few weeks.

A spokesman for Rothstone Estates said: "We are currently in active discussions with retailers interested in occupying units on the site and will announce occupier names when confirmed."

Morrisons bought the site in 2014.

A spokesman for Morrisons said: "We are keen to see the site redeveloped and are working closely with Rothstone Estates to achieve this."