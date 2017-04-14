Street closed off after hand grenade found

Police cordoned off a Sutton street after a hand grenade was found by a resident.

Nottinghamshire Police were called just after 4.15 pm yesterday (Thursday 13 April) following a report of a hand grenade being found by a resident at an address in Pepper Street.

Officers cordoned off the surrounding area and closed the nearby A38 Kirkby Road East while military experts worked to determine whether the item posed any threat to the public.

The device was taken away for disposal - the surrounding roads reopened at around 6.30pm.

Nottinghamshire police thanked the public for their patience and support while they dealt with the incident.