Stags squad bring Christmas cheer to poorly children

Mansfield Town’s first team squad helped spread some festive cheer as they handed out presents to poorly children at King’s Mill Hospital.

The Stags’ players clubbed together to pay for the gifts, which included selection boxes and board games.

The squad chatted with children, parents and staff, signed autographs and handed out the presents on the children’s ward as part of the visit.

Stags’ striker Matt Green said: “It’s nice for us to be able to come in and cheer up the children in this small way.

“A lot of the players have sons and/or daughters and can really relate to the kids who we visited, as well as their parents.

“We’re a proud community club so it’s always important for us to give something back to the people of Mansfield, whenever we can.”

Midfielder Jamie McGuire added: “Visits like this are always special, especially at this time of year.

“To see the kids’ faces when we gave the presents to them was priceless and we hope that our visit made their stay in hospital that little bit easier.”