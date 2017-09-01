Stags launch probe after claims male steward ‘patted down’ teenage female fan

Mansfield Town have defended their security policy after claims a male steward ‘patted down’ a female teenage fan during a search at the One Call Stadium.

The father of the teenage Lincoln City supporter posted his complaint on Facebook, alleging that his daughter and her friend were patted down by a club official when the Imps travelled to play the Stags on Tuesday in the Checkatrade Trophy match, which Lincoln won 3-1

A spokesman for the football club said the club was looking into the circumstances about the allegations, adding: “Mansfield Town Football Club takes such complaints very seriously.

“The club has already begun the process in establishing the details of the complaint.

“The club wishes to make clear its policy that, on the rare occasion when it may be necessary, a female steward would search a female supporter (both home or away) upon entry to the stadium.

“However, a male steward may ask to see inside a female supporter’s bag when it may be necessary.

“He would not place his hands in the bag, but would ask the female to move anything or remove or show any items, as may be necessary.

“This is in full compliance from guidance by the Security Industry Association, for the benefit of safety for all supporters inside the stadium.”