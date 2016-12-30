Stags fan scores with OneCall proposal

He shoots, he scores! A couple had the crowds at the OneCall stadium cheering as a local dad got down on one knee and proposed at half time.

Stags fan Ryan KcKenna, 38, managed to drag his partner Toni to the club’s Boxing Day match and could have done a victory dance as his new fiance said ‘yes’ in front of the crowds.

Toni Fearick was shocked as her husband-to-be got down on one knee at the Boxing Day match against Morecombe.

Ryan, who works for Severn Trent and lives in Ladybrook said: “I won these tickets for a meal after the game and I thought I could plan something.

“I’ve been trying to propose for ages and I wanted to do it on Christmas eve, but then some of our friends got engaged and I didn’t want to steal their thunder. So, I asked the guys if i could propose at half time and they all sorted it out.

With the help of directors at the club, the dad-of-two managed to lure the unsuspecting bride-to-be, Toni Fearick, to the pitch thinking she had won a prize draw, but when they arrived he got down on one knee.

Director of the Club Mark Burton had the ring and passed it to Ryan.

Mansfield man Ryan McKenna enlisted the help of club officials to pull his proposal plan together.

Ryan added: “She was in a state of shock and didn’t know what was happening – she didn’t know whether to laugh or cry.

“I’m glad I’ve done it because leading up to it was hard work and the pressure was on to get it right.

Ryan has supported the stags for years, while Toni isn’t really interested in football, so a proposal at her first live football game was quick a shock.

Toni, 32, said: “I thought we’d won that ‘50/50’ prize and we were walking down to the pitch, and then when he dropped to his knee and said ‘will you marry me, Geek?” It’s what we call each other.

“I couldn’t believe it. It was embarassing, in front of all those people.

“I’m not really into football, but he said do you want to go to the Stags, because he always goes on Boxing Day and I wanted to go along. Obviously they had all got it got it planned.”

“He did good, I’m proud of him. After nagging him for nine years to propose he’s finally done it. I expected him to just give me a box and say ‘there you go’.”