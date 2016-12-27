Stags fan proposes to girlfriend at half time

Stags fan Ryan McKenna certainly gave Mansfield supporters something to cheer about on Boxing Day when he proposed to his girlfriend Toni Fearick at half time.

The crowd erupted in cheers when Ryan 38 popped the question during the match against Morecambe.

And dad Ryan certainly got the result he wanted when Toni accepted his romantic offer.

Toni thought they were on a winning streak when she was told they had won the club’s 50-50 half time draw and were to be presented with their prize on the touch line.

It was the first time she had ever been to a match,

But Ryan had planned the whole thing with the club.

Life long Stag Ryan said: “Toni kept asking why I was on the phone to them.

“She kind of knew we would get engaged at some point but she was shocked when I got down on bended knee.

“This has taken me nine years.”

Ryan said he was over the moon when she accepted.

“It was the happiest day of my life apart from Mansfield losing. I think I got man of the match.”

Ryan’s son Oscar 8, joined the happy couple on the touch line.

Ryan said: “He was pleased for us but a bit upset because he thought we had won some money.”