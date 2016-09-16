STAGS DOWN THE YEARS: Champions in 1925

Today’s Stags Down The Years picture recalls the 1924/25 season when Mansfield Town won the Midlands Counties League championship - retaining the title they won a year before.

Chris Staniforth top-scored with 27 goals, having returned to the club following his release by Oldham.

In that season fixtures only went as far as February. They were then entered into a subsidiary secondary competition and finished second after playing another 12 games.

The Stags, managed by John Henry Baynes. got through five rounds of the FA Cup before losing 3-2 at Doncaster Rovers.

In the previous season they topped the Midlands Counties League with a record 68 points, 12 clear of runners-up Grimsby.

In the following 1925/26 season the Stags were second but claimed another record after striking 120 goals, nine more than champions Mexborough.

That side also reached the first round of the FA Cup, losing 5-2 to Boston.

Their progress paved the way for the famous 1928/29 campaign when the Stags became household names throughout the country for their FA Cup exploits against Wolves and the mighty Arsenal – and the decision in 1931 to elect Mansfield Town into the Football League.

In that FA Cup run the “egg and milk” side, so called because of their training methods, the Stags won 1-0 at Wolves and were hailed by the national press in a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal, a fine achievement for a non-league side.