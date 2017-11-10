Stag back in the wild after rescue in Mansfield

A stag who had to be rescued after getting his antlers tangled in netting in Mansfield has been released back into the wild.

The RSPCA was contacted on Monday morning after a concerned member of the public saw the stag in distress in a field in Jubilee Way North.

Next to him was another stag who was dead after being strangled by the netting.

RSPCA inspector Keith Ellis attended and, with the help of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, they safely managed to free the animal.

Inspector Ellis said: “This was a difficult rescue but the fire service were fantastic. The stag was distressed but he was mobile and he kept moving away when we got near, dragging the dead stag with him.

“The firefighters used shields and a saw attached to a long pole. With great difficulty and patience they managed to cut the netting and the stag ran off.

“It would appear that the netting which the stags got tangled in is used to trap hares.

“It is a shame that netting can cause animals such distress and, in the case of the dead stag, fatal injuries. We would urge people not to use it.”

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit our website.