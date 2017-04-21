SPRING SNOW: Experts sound alert ahead of imminent Arctic blast

An Arctic blast is set to bring bitterly cold air and some snow to the UK next week, according to experts.

Alex Deakin, a meteorologist with the Met Office, said: "Winter is set to bite back next week - we're talking ice, frost and even some snow.

"Really icy winds will drive bitterly cold air from the Arctic southwards. It'll be some of the coldest air we've seen, even throughout the winter.

"We're expecting frost and ice to become a bit of a problem. We're also expecting some wintry showers - even some snow down to relatively low levels across northern Britain.

"We may well have to issue warnings."