Sporting support for skating stars

Two young ice skaters will be supported on the road to success thanks to a scheme at an Ashfield leisure centre.

Figure skaters Callum Mills and Meg McFarlane will be benefitting from the Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme at silver level.

Both skating stars will receive free access to the Lammas Leisure Centre in Sutton, and more than 150 Everyone Active centres nationwide. They will also benefit from funding and mentoring support through the sponsorship.

Callum, 18, has CHARGE syndrome, which affects his hearing and balance, as well as a heart condition.

He first took to the ice aged 12 and has gone on to win gold medals in inclusive skating at two consecutive Special Olympics.

Meg’s love of figure skating began while watching the television show Dancing On Ice, and she has been on the ice ever since. She formed part of Team GB’s Special Olympic squad and has won six medals at the event, including three golds.

Meg, who has Down’s syndrome, was also named as Nottinghamshire’s 2016 Junior Disabled Sports Personality of the Year.

Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions helps athletes to achieve national and international sporting success by offering them gold, silver or bronze tiers of sponsorship.

The packages provide them with funding of up to £5,000 to help towards training, equipment, travel and competition costs, as well as access to over 150 Everyone Active leisure centres nationwide.

Everyone Active contract manager, Richard Chatwin, said: “Both Callum and Meg work extremely hard to become the best skaters they can be, so we are delighted to be able to support such inspirational young athletes once again.

“We hope to continue making a real difference to our athlete’s success.”

Cllr Cheryl Butler, leader of Ashfield District Council added: “I’m thrilled that both Meg and Callum will be supported once more by the Everyone Active Sporting Champions scheme.

“Meg and Callum are exceptional young people who have achieved a great deal so far in their chosen sports. Hopefully this further funding and mentoring will mean they can both go on to achieve even more.”